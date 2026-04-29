JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.57% from the stock's previous close.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.15.

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Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,235,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock's 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -151.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $730.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Werner Enterprises's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Werner Enterprises

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO Eric J. Downing sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $49,318.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,801.88. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,542 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,614 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Werner Enterprises this week:

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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