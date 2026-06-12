JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the software company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.09% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $379.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $287.12.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $15.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,941,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,170. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adobe has a 52-week low of $196.90 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Adobe by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock worth $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Adobe by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock worth $75,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the software company's stock worth $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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