JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.78% from the stock's previous close.

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Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.06. 7,922,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. e.l.f. Beauty's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $2,643,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,173,845.40. This represents a 26.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 20,829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,325,974.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,097.16. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,013 shares of company stock worth $13,315,490. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,131.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 924,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 896,282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,086,000 after purchasing an additional 711,540 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,364,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 672,071 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 394.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 657,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,033,000 after purchasing an additional 525,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: e.l.f. Beauty beat Wall Street’s Q4 expectations, posting EPS of $0.32 versus $0.29 expected and revenue of $449.3 million versus $423.1 million expected. Sales rose 35.1% year over year, helped by strong momentum from Rhode and continued growth across its brand portfolio. Article Title

e.l.f. Beauty beat Wall Street’s Q4 expectations, posting EPS of $0.32 versus $0.29 expected and revenue of $449.3 million versus $423.1 million expected. Sales rose 35.1% year over year, helped by strong momentum from Rhode and continued growth across its brand portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Several reports noted the stock jumped in premarket trading and rallied after the earnings beat, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the company’s growth rate and brand strength. Article Title

Several reports noted the stock jumped in premarket trading and rallied after the earnings beat, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the company’s growth rate and brand strength. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts cut some price targets after the results, but most maintained bullish ratings, suggesting confidence in the long-term story even as expectations were reset. Article Title

Analysts cut some price targets after the results, but most maintained bullish ratings, suggesting confidence in the long-term story even as expectations were reset. Neutral Sentiment: Management also highlighted that all five brands grew and that fiscal 2026 marked the seventh straight year of net sales and market share growth, supporting the investment case for the business. Article Title

Management also highlighted that all five brands grew and that fiscal 2026 marked the seventh straight year of net sales and market share growth, supporting the investment case for the business. Negative Sentiment: The bigger concern is guidance: e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2027 EPS outlook of $3.27-$3.32 came in below the Street’s $3.37 estimate, and revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion also disappointed. Management said higher operating costs and softer consumer demand are pressuring margins. Article Title

The bigger concern is guidance: e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2027 EPS outlook of $3.27-$3.32 came in below the Street’s $3.37 estimate, and revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion also disappointed. Management said higher operating costs and softer consumer demand are pressuring margins. Negative Sentiment: The company also said it may roll back some tariff-related price increases to support unit sales, which signals a more cautious near-term consumer backdrop. Article Title

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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