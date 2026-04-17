JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Price

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EL. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.95.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.3%

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,559,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,530. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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