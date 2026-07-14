JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target to $33.00

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.93% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKTS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aktis Oncology from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aktis Oncology from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.60.

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Aktis Oncology Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 62,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,510. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58. Aktis Oncology has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($18.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aktis Oncology will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Aktis Oncology Company Profile

Aktis Oncology NASDAQ: AKTS is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company's activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

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