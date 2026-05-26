JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $450.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

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Analog Devices Trading Up 4.8%

ADI traded up $19.01 on Tuesday, hitting $416.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,911. The firm has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $210.80 and a 1 year high of $435.72. The company's fifty day moving average price is $363.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,702 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,347,535 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $331,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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