JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 610

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 to GBX 610 in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.29% from the company's previous close.

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A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BARC. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 620 price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 570 to GBX 590 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 575.

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Barclays Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 498.80 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 352.65 and a 52-week high of GBX 538.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 491.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 458.98. The stock has a market cap of £67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 30.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Barclays

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Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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