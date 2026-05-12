JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $70.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock's current price.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on FOX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded FOX to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut FOX from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FOX from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.13.

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FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 979,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,585. The business's 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.78. FOX has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%.FOX's revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 637,752 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $37,117,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846.40. This trade represents a 99.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 216,806 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $12,505,370.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 362,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,892,042.08. This represents a 37.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,586,871 shares of company stock valued at $91,893,926. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company's stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FOX by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,844 shares of the company's stock worth $19,661,000 after buying an additional 49,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,284 shares of the company's stock worth $101,948,000 after buying an additional 762,645 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

About FOX

Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOXA is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp's operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

Further Reading

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