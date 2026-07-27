JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $100.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.90.

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JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.90. 253,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,090. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. JFrog has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.JFrog's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $10,300,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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