JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Price

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.56.

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Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 111,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 78.8% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 51,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 609,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,403,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 564.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 516,967 shares of the company's stock worth $30,305,000 after acquiring an additional 439,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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