JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Stock Price

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.50.

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COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CDP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 281,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $181,082.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $496,799.48. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company's stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,672 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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