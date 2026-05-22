JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $560.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $643.98.

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Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $530.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $433.00 and a twelve month high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deere beat Q2 profit and sales estimates, helped by strong performance in construction & forestry and small ag/turf, which showed the business can still grow even as farm demand weakens.

Deere beat Q2 profit and sales estimates, helped by strong performance in construction & forestry and small ag/turf, which showed the business can still grow even as farm demand weakens. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted its construction & forestry sales outlook to about 20% growth for FY2026, signaling continued strength in a segment that is partially offsetting agriculture weakness.

The company lifted its construction & forestry sales outlook to about 20% growth for FY2026, signaling continued strength in a segment that is partially offsetting agriculture weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Deere maintained full-year net income guidance of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion , which was reassuring but not enough to change the market’s view that the recovery in large agriculture may be slow.

Deere maintained full-year net income guidance of , which was reassuring but not enough to change the market’s view that the recovery in large agriculture may be slow. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s commentary pointed to tariff-related headwinds and a one-time tariff refund benefit, which supported the quarter but does not represent a recurring earnings boost.

Management’s commentary pointed to tariff-related headwinds and a one-time tariff refund benefit, which supported the quarter but does not represent a recurring earnings boost. Negative Sentiment: Production & Precision Ag sales fell sharply year over year, underscoring the slump in Deere’s most important cyclical farm machinery business and raising concerns about farmer budgets and replacement demand.

Production & Precision Ag sales fell sharply year over year, underscoring the slump in Deere’s most important cyclical farm machinery business and raising concerns about farmer budgets and replacement demand. Negative Sentiment: A new class-action lawsuit over right-to-repair practices could add legal and reputational risk around Deere’s aftermarket repair model and pricing power.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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