JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.36% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EBAY. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.44.

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eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.48. 12,220,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64. eBay has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $1,215,660.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,094,600.60. This trade represents a 28.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. This trade represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 120,393 shares of company stock worth $11,327,504 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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