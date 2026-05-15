JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Price

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.91.

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Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. 498,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,112. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 677.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 113.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its holdings in Edison International by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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