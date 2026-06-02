JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Price

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPE. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.29.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 37.6%

Shares of HPE stock traded up $16.20 on Tuesday, hitting $59.24. 106,917,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,915,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $6,658,397.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,837,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,263,944.22. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $2,826,438.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,434.46. This represents a 66.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,906 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: HPE reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $0.79 and revenue of $10.68 billion, both well above Wall Street expectations, showing stronger-than-expected demand across the business.

HPE reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $0.79 and revenue of $10.68 billion, both well above Wall Street expectations, showing stronger-than-expected demand across the business. Positive Sentiment: The company said revenue grew 40% year over year, while networking revenue jumped 148%, highlighting broad-based strength in AI-related and enterprise infrastructure spending.

The company said revenue grew 40% year over year, while networking revenue jumped 148%, highlighting broad-based strength in AI-related and enterprise infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: HPE raised its fiscal 2026 guidance and pulled forward its long-term financial targets by two years, signaling management sees the AI server and networking boom continuing. Reuters: HPE expects to achieve 2028 financial targets this year after record quarter on AI boom

HPE raised its fiscal 2026 guidance and pulled forward its long-term financial targets by two years, signaling management sees the AI server and networking boom continuing. Positive Sentiment: HPE also introduced a new NVIDIA Vera CPU-based server for agentic AI workloads, reinforcing its positioning in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market. BusinessWire: HPE Introduces CPU Server with NVIDIA Vera CPU, Purpose-built for Agentic AI

HPE also introduced a new NVIDIA Vera CPU-based server for agentic AI workloads, reinforcing its positioning in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market. Neutral Sentiment: HPE announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1425 per share, payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 16, which may support income-focused investors but is not the main driver of the move.

HPE announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1425 per share, payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 16, which may support income-focused investors but is not the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: After the earnings-driven surge, some of the stock’s AI enthusiasm may already be reflected in the share price, which could create valuation risk if growth or margins cool from here.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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