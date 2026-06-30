JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the entertainment giant's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.81% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.60.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,525,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $37,000. Farmers National Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 55,757 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,469 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here