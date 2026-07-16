JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Price Target to $91.00

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.50 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.68% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUGO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Aura Minerals from $122.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.27.

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Aura Minerals Trading Down 8.8%

AUGO stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 747,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,224. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 111.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aura Minerals will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Minerals

In other Aura Minerals news, Director Mauad Bruno Sousa purchased 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 437,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,432,836.75. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa sold 19,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,240,022.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 390,628 shares in the company, valued at $25,480,664.44. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,092 shares of company stock worth $30,450,738.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aura Minerals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 977,212 shares of the company's stock worth $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 291,623 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Aura Minerals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 877,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,225,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth $27,097,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Aura Minerals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 623,662 shares of the company's stock worth $31,439,000 after buying an additional 153,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $50,378,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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