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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $6.50

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase cut its price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and kept a "neutral" rating, implying roughly a 1.9% downside from the recent share price.
  • Analysts' consensus is a "Hold" with an average price target of $9.00 (2 Buys, 4 Holds, 1 Sell), showing mixed views despite JPMorgan's reduction.
  • Shares traded around $6.63 after KREF reported a beat on EPS ($0.22 vs. $0.14) and revenue, but the firm still shows a negative net margin (‑10.8%) and negative return on equity.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 388,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 407.64, a current ratio of 407.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,140 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: KREF is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust's investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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