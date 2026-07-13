JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $160.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the aerospace company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.74% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Leidos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.64.

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Leidos Trading Down 0.8%

Leidos stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 302,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,416. Leidos has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 28.3% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Leidos by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,260 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 258,982 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,803 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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