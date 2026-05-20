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JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman Sells 5,468 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares on May 20 at an average price of $300.27, for proceeds of about $1.64 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, leaving her with 46,428 shares.
  • JPMorgan reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $5.94 versus the $5.50 consensus and revenue of $50.54 billion versus $48.30 billion expected. Revenue rose 10% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 22.43.
  • The bank continues to return capital to shareholders, announcing a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share to be paid July 31. That works out to a $6.00 annualized dividend and a 2.0% yield, with a payout ratio of 28.74%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,319,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $809.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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