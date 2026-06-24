JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.0833.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Autonomous Res reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $334.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $338.09. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $310.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and highlighted it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Article Title

Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and highlighted it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is deploying agentic AI across parts of its banking operations suggest potential efficiency gains and margin support over time. Article Title

Reports that JPMorgan is deploying agentic AI across parts of its banking operations suggest potential efficiency gains and margin support over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings strength remains an important tailwind, as JPMorgan previously beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, backing up the stock’s premium valuation.

Recent earnings strength remains an important tailwind, as JPMorgan previously beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, backing up the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan; the sale may draw attention, but the scheduled nature of the trade makes it a limited signal on fundamentals. Article Title

General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan; the sale may draw attention, but the scheduled nature of the trade makes it a limited signal on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines referenced JPMorgan strategists discussing market risks such as Fed policy, institutional rebalancing, and inflation; these are broader market themes rather than direct JPMorgan-specific catalysts.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $142,767,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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