JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 1.8% - Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $313.72 and last traded at $313.26. 4,322,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,333,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $306.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

