JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 2.1% - Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $302.92 and last traded at $302.0420. Approximately 9,283,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,181,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.70.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Autonomous Res reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $809.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 79,021 shares of company stock worth $24,235,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $11,396,496,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,660,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,314,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941,351 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,794,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796,814 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $696,885,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,800 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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