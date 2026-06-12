JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 2.3% - Still a Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $321.30 and last traded at $320.5540. Approximately 7,058,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 9,994,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.49.

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Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Business Journals article

JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Benzinga article

Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s sweeping “debanking” investigation into JPMorgan and other large banks adds a legal and reputational overhang that could weigh on sentiment if the probe intensifies. New York Post/Reuters coverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $858.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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