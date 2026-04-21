JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Down 1.2% - Here's Why

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $312.75 and last traded at $313.2890. 7,052,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 10,848,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.99.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. CICC Research began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.54 and a 200 day moving average of $306.73. The firm has a market cap of $840.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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