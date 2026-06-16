JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 3.7% - Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $331.75 and last traded at $331.1310. Approximately 11,023,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,958,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.40.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is seen as a beneficiary of a higher-for-longer interest-rate environment, which can support bank earnings through stronger net interest income. 3 Rate-Ready Stocks for the New Fed Chair’s First Big Test

JPMorgan is seen as a beneficiary of a higher-for-longer interest-rate environment, which can support bank earnings through stronger net interest income. Positive Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan’s trading desk sees a “broad risk-on impulse” after oil prices fell and inflation fears eased are supporting banks and cyclical stocks, including JPM. Stock Market Poised for ‘Broad Risk-On Impulse,’ Says JPMorgan

Reports that JPMorgan’s trading desk sees a “broad risk-on impulse” after oil prices fell and inflation fears eased are supporting banks and cyclical stocks, including JPM. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest has also been lifted by JPMorgan’s expanding European digital banking plans, with the company reportedly targeting additional EU markets over the next several years, which could open a new growth channel. JPMorgan mulls Chase expansion into Europe's largest markets, FT reports

Investor interest has also been lifted by JPMorgan’s expanding European digital banking plans, with the company reportedly targeting additional EU markets over the next several years, which could open a new growth channel. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan also remains in the spotlight after a strong quarterly earnings beat earlier this year, with results showing higher revenue and profit than analysts expected, reinforcing the bank’s fundamental strength.

JPMorgan also remains in the spotlight after a strong quarterly earnings beat earlier this year, with results showing higher revenue and profit than analysts expected, reinforcing the bank’s fundamental strength. Neutral Sentiment: Other headlines, including routine preferred dividend declarations and a future Investor Day announcement, are supportive of stability and capital returns but are not major near-term stock catalysts.

Other headlines, including routine preferred dividend declarations and a future Investor Day announcement, are supportive of stability and capital returns but are not major near-term stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: A separate Reuters/Bloomberg-driven headline on JPMorgan’s view that the AI buildout is becoming a massive debt-financing story underscores growing credit and financing risk in the sector, though this is more of a broader market note than a direct JPM-specific negative. The AI Boom Is Becoming A $4.1 Trillion Debt Story, JPMorgan Says

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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