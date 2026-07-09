JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $48.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LW. Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.91.

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Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.7%

LW stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $4,212,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,348,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,299,037.60. The trade was a 1.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4,512.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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