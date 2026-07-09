JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $269.00

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.00.

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Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 3.4%

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $224.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.81. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $189.03 and a 52 week high of $249.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,442 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,326,159,000 after buying an additional 51,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,185,761 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $868,349,000 after buying an additional 54,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $717,372,000 after buying an additional 83,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,670 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $683,997,000 after buying an additional 231,474 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,816,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $580,897,000 after buying an additional 73,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company's stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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