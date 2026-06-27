JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $426.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.60.

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FedEx Stock Down 3.3%

FDX opened at $318.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $363.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.38. FedEx has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $345.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.07 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said FedEx Freight’s pricing power is improving and reiterated a Buy rating while raising its price target to $187 , signaling confidence that the LTL business can support better earnings growth. Article Title

Bank of America said FedEx Freight’s pricing power is improving and reiterated a rating while raising its price target to , signaling confidence that the LTL business can support better earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s first post-spinoff earnings report showed revenue growth and beat revenue expectations, with analysts noting solid underlying growth trends and the potential for margin improvement later in the year. Article Title

FedEx Freight’s first post-spinoff earnings report showed and beat revenue expectations, with analysts noting solid underlying growth trends and the potential for margin improvement later in the year. Positive Sentiment: FedEx also announced $4.15 billion in cash tender offers for outstanding notes, which could help optimize its capital structure and lower future interest expense. Article Title

FedEx also announced for outstanding notes, which could help optimize its capital structure and lower future interest expense. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts highlighted that FedEx’s broader business still has strong underlying momentum, but recent stock weakness may reflect “near-term noise” rather than a change in the long-term thesis. Article Title

Some analysts highlighted that FedEx’s broader business still has strong underlying momentum, but recent stock weakness may reflect “near-term noise” rather than a change in the long-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s first standalone quarter also included large spinoff-related costs , which pressured operating income and created uncertainty around near-term profitability, even though management expects growth ahead. Article Title

FedEx Freight’s first standalone quarter also included , which pressured operating income and created uncertainty around near-term profitability, even though management expects growth ahead. Negative Sentiment: FedEx shares fell after the Freight unit reported mixed results , including a steep decline in operating income and margin pressure from separation costs, weaker shipment volumes, and higher labor expenses. Article Title

FedEx shares fell after the Freight unit reported , including a steep decline in operating income and margin pressure from separation costs, weaker shipment volumes, and higher labor expenses. Negative Sentiment: Another note from analysts pointed to a margin drop and reduced price targets, reinforcing concerns that the market is still focused on near-term earnings pressure rather than the longer-term turnaround. Article Title

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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