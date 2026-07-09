JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STLA. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday. Freedom Capital upgraded Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Stellantis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.51.

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Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STLA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 2,536,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,116,553. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stellantis will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Stellantis by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 256,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,110 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,100 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company's stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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