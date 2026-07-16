JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to "Overweight"

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,364.00 price objective on the asset manager's stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,165.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.69% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,290.00.

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BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,093.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $917.39 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,033.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,042.93.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 54.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Shum Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 321 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about BlackRock

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About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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