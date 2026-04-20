JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 932 and last traded at GBX 932, with a volume of 915452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 924.

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JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £508.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 27.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 878.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 860.54.

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The investment trust reported GBX 33.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Claverhouse had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

Great British dividends Established in 1963, the JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust provides investors with direct access to the long-term growth and income potential of UK stock market. The trust is committed to investing in attractively valued, high-quality UK companies with the ability to deliver consistent and growing dividends. With a heritage spanning over six decades, Claverhouse is distinguished by its disciplined investment approach and dedication to shareholder returns. Expertise The trust is managed by a team of seasoned UK equity portfolio managers—Anthony Lynch, Katen Patel, and Callum Abbot—each with more than 13 years of industry experience.

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