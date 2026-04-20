Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
JPMorgan Claverhouse logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Reached a new 52-week high — JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) traded as high as GBX 932 on Monday (last close GBX 924) with a volume of 915,452 shares.
  • Attractive financial metrics include a market cap of £508.04m, a PE ratio of 4.65, last quarter EPS of GBX 33.71, and strong profitability (net margin 96.27% and ROE 23.65%).
  • The trust, established in 1963, focuses on long-term UK dividend growth and is managed by an experienced UK equity team with more than a decade of experience.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 932 and last traded at GBX 932, with a volume of 915452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 924.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £508.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 27.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 878.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 860.54.

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The investment trust reported GBX 33.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Claverhouse had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

(Get Free Report)

Great British dividends Established in 1963, the JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust provides investors with direct access to the long-term growth and income potential of UK stock market. The trust is committed to investing in attractively valued, high-quality UK companies with the ability to deliver consistent and growing dividends. With a heritage spanning over six decades, Claverhouse is distinguished by its disciplined investment approach and dedication to shareholder returns. Expertise The trust is managed by a team of seasoned UK equity portfolio managers—Anthony Lynch, Katen Patel, and Callum Abbot—each with more than 13 years of industry experience.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Claverhouse Right Now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Claverhouse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Claverhouse wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Claverhouse currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines