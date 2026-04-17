JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

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JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies ( LON:JUSC Get Free Report ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment trust reported GBX 3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 144.19%.The business had revenue of GBX 342 million during the quarter.

JUSC stock opened at GBX 410.17 on Friday. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 336 and a 1-year high of GBX 431. The company has a market capitalization of £214.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 401.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 396.89.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

Invest in the Heart of America Key points Focus - gain pure exposure to the heart of corporate USA, where underappreciated growth opportunities are abundant Expertise - managed by a team of specialist investors with more than six decades of combined experience and an impressive long-term track record in the US small cap market Quality - the investment team focuses on identifying well-managed, cash-generative businesses that enjoy an enduring competitive advantage and attractive growth prospects Why invest in this trust The long-term economic success of the United States is founded upon the depth and breadth of its thriving corporate sector, with ambitious companies providing a constant source of renewal and evolution.

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