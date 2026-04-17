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JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan US Smaller Companies reported quarterly EPS of GBX 3.39 on revenue of GBX 342 million, with a negative return on equity of -3.95% and an unusually high net margin of 144.19%.
  • Shares opened at GBX 410.17 and sit in a 52‑week range of GBX 336–431; the trust has a market cap of £214.98 million and a negative price‑to‑earnings ratio of -21.29.
  • The trust offers pure US small‑cap exposure, managed by a specialist team with over six decades of combined experience focusing on well‑managed, cash‑generative companies.
  • Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan US Smaller Companies.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment trust reported GBX 3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 144.19%.The business had revenue of GBX 342 million during the quarter.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance

JUSC stock opened at GBX 410.17 on Friday. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 336 and a 1-year high of GBX 431. The company has a market capitalization of £214.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 401.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 396.89.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

(Get Free Report)

Invest in the Heart of America Key points Focus - gain pure exposure to the heart of corporate USA, where underappreciated growth opportunities are abundant Expertise - managed by a team of specialist investors with more than six decades of combined experience and an impressive long-term track record in the US small cap market Quality - the investment team focuses on identifying well-managed, cash-generative businesses that enjoy an enduring competitive advantage and attractive growth prospects Why invest in this trust The long-term economic success of the United States is founded upon the depth and breadth of its thriving corporate sector, with ambitious companies providing a constant source of renewal and evolution.

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