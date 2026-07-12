Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JMIA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. 786,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,810. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jumia Technologies

In related news, EVP Antoine Maillet-Mezeray sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $141,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 279,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,985,143.28. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 204.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,742,694 shares of the company's stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 1,170,214 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,439.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 420,086 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 361.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 461,670 shares of the company's stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 361,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,503 shares of the company's stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,852.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 254,053 shares of the company's stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company's stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG NYSE: JMIA operates as a leading e-commerce and technology platform in Africa, facilitating online retail, logistics and digital payments. The company's marketplace connects millions of consumers with a diverse array of sellers offering electronics, fashion, home goods, groceries and more. Beyond its core retail services, Jumia has developed JumiaPay, a payment solution that enables secure transactions both on and off its platform, and Jumia Logistics, which provides end-to-end delivery and fulfillment support across the continent.

Jumia serves a broad geographic footprint in Africa, with operations in key markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Uganda, Tunisia and South Africa.

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