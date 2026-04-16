Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 8.1% - What's Next?

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.8810. Approximately 903,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,223,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JMIA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. New Street Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 7.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company's stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG NYSE: JMIA operates as a leading e-commerce and technology platform in Africa, facilitating online retail, logistics and digital payments. The company's marketplace connects millions of consumers with a diverse array of sellers offering electronics, fashion, home goods, groceries and more. Beyond its core retail services, Jumia has developed JumiaPay, a payment solution that enables secure transactions both on and off its platform, and Jumia Logistics, which provides end-to-end delivery and fulfillment support across the continent.

Jumia serves a broad geographic footprint in Africa, with operations in key markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Uganda, Tunisia and South Africa.

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