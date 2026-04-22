Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target Raised to GBX 180

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 175 to GBX 180 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company's current price.

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Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock traded up GBX 2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 158. 2,371,865 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,847. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 67.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £793.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.05.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 19.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Jupiter Fund Management will post 8.5093781 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jupiter Fund Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 8th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jupiter Fund Management

In other news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 206,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195, for a total transaction of £403,193.70. Also, insider Matthew Beesley sold 308,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188, for a total value of £580,794.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,285 shares of company stock worth $106,835,239. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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