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Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Just Eat Takeaway.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session's volume of 3,263 shares.The stock last traded at $4.31 and had previously closed at $4.31.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, trading under OTCMKTS:JTKWY, is a leading global online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers with local and international restaurants through its digital platforms. Formed in early 2020 from the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com, the company has established a presence across Europe, North America and other key regions. Headquartered in Amsterdam, with significant operational offices in London and Chicago, Just Eat Takeaway.com facilitates millions of daily orders through its suite of websites and mobile applications.

The company’s core offerings comprise branded marketplaces including Just Eat in the United Kingdom, Grubhub in the United States, Takeaway.com in the Netherlands and Germany, plus localized platforms such as Menulog in Australia and SkipTheDishes in Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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