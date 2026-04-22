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Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Just Eat Takeaway.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Just Eat Takeaway.com shares gapped down, opening at $4.10 after a $4.31 close and last trading at $4.10 on a thin volume of 674 shares.
  • The stock is trading slightly below its 50-day ($4.37) and 200-day ($4.36) moving averages, indicating short-term technical weakness.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com is a leading global online food-delivery marketplace—formed by the 2020 merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com—and operates brands including Just Eat, Grubhub, Takeaway.com, Menulog and SkipTheDishes.
  • Interested in Just Eat Takeaway.com? Here are five stocks we like better.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.10. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 674 shares traded.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, trading under OTCMKTS:JTKWY, is a leading global online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers with local and international restaurants through its digital platforms. Formed in early 2020 from the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com, the company has established a presence across Europe, North America and other key regions. Headquartered in Amsterdam, with significant operational offices in London and Chicago, Just Eat Takeaway.com facilitates millions of daily orders through its suite of websites and mobile applications.

The company’s core offerings comprise branded marketplaces including Just Eat in the United Kingdom, Grubhub in the United States, Takeaway.com in the Netherlands and Germany, plus localized platforms such as Menulog in Australia and SkipTheDishes in Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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