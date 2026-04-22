Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.10. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 674 shares traded.

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Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, trading under OTCMKTS:JTKWY, is a leading global online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers with local and international restaurants through its digital platforms. Formed in early 2020 from the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com, the company has established a presence across Europe, North America and other key regions. Headquartered in Amsterdam, with significant operational offices in London and Chicago, Just Eat Takeaway.com facilitates millions of daily orders through its suite of websites and mobile applications.

The company’s core offerings comprise branded marketplaces including Just Eat in the United Kingdom, Grubhub in the United States, Takeaway.com in the Netherlands and Germany, plus localized platforms such as Menulog in Australia and SkipTheDishes in Canada.

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