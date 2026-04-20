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K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) PT Set at C$2.25 by ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
K2 Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ATB Cormark set a C$2.25 price target and maintains a "speculative buy" on K2 Gold, implying roughly a 181.25% upside from the prior close.
  • K2 Gold shares traded at C$0.80 (down C$0.03) on Monday with 336,158 shares changing hands; the company has a market cap of C$187.47M and a 52‑week range of C$0.22–C$0.90.
  • K2 Gold is a junior mineral exploration company focused on gold and silver, with its flagship Mojave Gold project (~5,780 hectares) in California and headquarters in Vancouver.
  • Five stocks we like better than K2 Gold.

K2 Gold (CVE:KTO - Get Free Report) received a C$2.25 price target from analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "speculative buy" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' price objective indicates a potential upside of 181.25% from the company's previous close.

K2 Gold Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of K2 Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.80. 336,158 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66. K2 Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$187.47 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.06.

K2 Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016. K2 Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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