Kadant (KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Kadant to post earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $274.8950 million for the quarter. Kadant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.780-1.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.750 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.61. Kadant had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Kadant's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $316.33 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $318.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.38. Kadant has a 52-week low of $244.87 and a 52-week high of $369.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Kadant's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Kadant's dividend payout ratio is 16.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson set a $303.00 target price on Kadant in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kadant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kadant currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $341.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KAI

About Kadant

Kadant Inc, headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, is a global supplier of high‐value, critical components and engineered systems for the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. The company's product portfolio spans stock preparation technologies, refiners and pulpers, fluid handling systems, and web‐handling equipment designed to optimize the efficiency and quality of paper production. In addition to capital equipment, Kadant offers aftermarket services, including spare parts, maintenance programs and process optimization consulting, which together support long‐term customer productivity and reliability.

Originally part of a larger industrial conglomerate, Kadant was established as an independent public company in 1991.

Further Reading

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