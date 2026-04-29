Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey Sells 47,001 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) CEO Keith Harvey sold 47,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $8,229,405.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,043,085.51. This represents a 32.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KALU stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 245,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.39. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a one year low of $61.84 and a one year high of $181.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.50 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KALU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,117,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $243,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 279,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,652 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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