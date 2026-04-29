Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal West Sells 5,000 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) CFO Neal West sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $866,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,308,279.39. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $172.52. 245,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,366. The business's fifty day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.84 and a 12 month high of $181.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.78. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum's revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 47.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $1,785,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALU. Weiss Ratings raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $148.00.

View Our Latest Report on KALU

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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