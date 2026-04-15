Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.67.

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Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $142.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company's fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $52.53 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $902.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.34%.Kaiser Aluminum's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $608,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,554,973. This trade represents a 28.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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