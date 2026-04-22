Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.78, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $948.50 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

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Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.95. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $165.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on KALU

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,554,973. This represents a 28.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $92,238,000 after buying an additional 279,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,652 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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