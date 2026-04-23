Kaiser Aluminum Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Kaiser Aluminum NASDAQ: KALU reported a strong start to 2026 and raised its full-year outlook following what management described as accelerating momentum across several parts of the business. On the company’s first-quarter earnings call, Chairman, President and CEO Keith Harvey said the performance built on late-2025 trends and delivered “another record for EBITDA and EBITDA margins.”

Harvey attributed the quarter to stronger-than-expected customer activity, improving product mix at the Warrick rolling mill, better operational performance after several years of investment-related disruptions, and a benefit from higher aluminum prices. CFO Neal West added that results were also influenced by favorable metal-related dynamics, including scrap spreads and metal lag gains, while emphasizing continued focus on “conversion, productivity, and disciplined capital deployment.”

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First-quarter financial results

West said first-quarter conversion revenue was $404 million, up about $41 million, or 11%, from the prior-year period. Reported and adjusted operating income was approximately $98 million, up about $55 million year-over-year.

Reported net income was $63 million, or $3.71 per diluted share, compared with $22 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, a year ago. After adjusting for approximately $600,000 of pre-tax non-run-rate charges, adjusted net income was $63 million, or $3.74 per diluted share, compared with $24 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $129 million, up $55 million from the prior-year period. West said adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of conversion revenue improved by about 1,200 basis points to 31.8%.

West said the year-over-year improvement was driven primarily by $25 million from higher shipment volumes and pricing, and a net $34 million improvement in operating costs. He noted that $15 million of the operating cost improvement was attributed to metal lag gain, and said the first-quarter metal lag gain was about $36 million. West linked higher aluminum prices to “upward pressure in global markets from the conflict in the Middle East,” along with an elevated Midwest premium tied to U.S. tariff policy and tight domestic supply.

End-market performance: aerospace, packaging, general engineering, and automotive

In Aerospace and High Strength, West reported conversion revenue of $131 million, up $10 million, or about 8%, primarily reflecting a 9% increase in shipments. He said commercial aircraft production continued to recover with higher build rates at OEM partners, and that Kaiser was “seeing signs of destocking now ending on several of our products,” although some plate products continued to destock among commercial aerospace customers. West also said demand remained strong across business jet, defense, and space applications, with improving booking rates.

Packaging conversion revenue was $157 million, up $30 million, or about 24%, reflecting a 13% shipment increase. West said the shift to coated products is generating higher conversion revenue per pound, supported by strong demand, and he pointed to the ramp-up of the fourth coating line. While profitability is expected to strengthen in 2026, West said Kaiser plans to operate that line at about 80% utilization as it continues to optimize quality and consistency.

General engineering conversion revenue was $87 million, up $4 million, or about 5%, driven by favorable pricing and partially offset by a 2% decline in shipments. West said inventory levels across the channel remain at multi-year lows, and that “tariff-related reshoring” and Kaiser’s customer service and Kaiser Select offerings were reinforcing a favorable setup for volume and pricing.

Automotive conversion revenue was $29 million, down 8% year-over-year on an 8% shipment decline. West said high consumer borrowing costs and tariff-related uncertainty were weighing on the auto industry broadly, though demand for larger vehicles such as light trucks and SUVs—where Kaiser’s products are targeted—remained strong among certain buyers.

Operational progress and the role of metal prices

Harvey said the quarter’s environment increasingly rewarded reliability and service as lead times stretched and pricing firmed, which he said played to Kaiser’s strengths. He also highlighted “meaningful mix improvement” at Warrick toward higher value-added coated volume and said management expects that shift to continue through the rest of the year.

On operations, Harvey said performance improved significantly now that major investment-related startup costs and disruptions are largely behind the company. He said that excluding metal lag gains in the year-over-year comparison, Kaiser saw about 850 basis points of margin improvement from operational performance gains alone.

During Q&A, JPMorgan’s Bill Peterson asked about the quarter’s metal lag benefit versus demand and pricing improvements, and what could drive the higher full-year guidance. Harvey said he has been analyzing performance by stripping out metal lag to assess operations. He said that removing the gain, first-quarter 2025 operational EBITDA margins were in the “mid-teens,” around 14% to 15%, while first-quarter 2026 was about 24% excluding the roughly $36 million gain. Harvey also noted that approximately $47 million of one-time startup and related costs identified last year are “pretty much behind us now.”

On potential tariff impacts, Harvey said refinements to Section 232 derivative tariffs could “enhance the domestic supply position” by impacting imports of semi-finished products. He added that this could support a better demand and pricing environment, alongside continued reshoring trends.

Cash flow, balance sheet, and capital allocation

West said Kaiser generated free cash flow of $69 million in the first quarter, despite higher working capital demands tied to elevated aluminum prices. As of March 31, 2026, the company had approximately $30 million in cash and about $566 million of borrowing availability under its revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of about $596 million.

West noted that the company’s senior notes carry fixed interest costs of $54 million annually and that Kaiser has no debt maturities until 2030. He said net debt leverage improved to 2.8x from 3.4x at year-end, moving closer to the company’s targeted 2.0x to 2.5x range.

For 2026, West said the company now expects full-year free cash flow of $140 million to $150 million, subject to metal price movements and working capital impacts. Capital expenditures were $19 million in the quarter, and the company maintained its full-year CapEx expectation of $120 million to $130 million.

West also noted that on April 13 the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share. He said 2025 marked the company’s 19th consecutive year of dividend payments.

Raised 2026 outlook

Harvey said Kaiser raised its full-year outlook to reflect demand strength, firmer pricing, improving mix—particularly at Warrick—and continued execution. The company now expects:

Total conversion revenue: up 10% to 15% year-over-year

up 10% to 15% year-over-year EBITDA: up 20% to 30% year-over-year

By end market, Harvey outlined updated expectations:

Aerospace and High Strength: shipments up 15% to 20% and conversion revenue up 10% to 15%, supported by easing destocking and incremental defense and space demand. Harvey said utilization remains high, including at the recently completed Phase VII expansion at the Trentwood rolling facility, contributing to longer lead times and upward pricing pressure for non-contractual bookings.

shipments up 15% to 20% and conversion revenue up 10% to 15%, supported by easing destocking and incremental defense and space demand. Harvey said utilization remains high, including at the recently completed Phase VII expansion at the Trentwood rolling facility, contributing to longer lead times and upward pricing pressure for non-contractual bookings. Packaging: shipments up 10% to 15% and conversion revenue up 20% to 25%, reflecting coated mix gains. Harvey said the fourth coating line has advanced further toward full production with “eight monthly output records attained since the second half of 2025,” though he cited “persistent challenges with certain converters” related to on-time delivery and performance.

shipments up 10% to 15% and conversion revenue up 20% to 25%, reflecting coated mix gains. Harvey said the fourth coating line has advanced further toward full production with “eight monthly output records attained since the second half of 2025,” though he cited “persistent challenges with certain converters” related to on-time delivery and performance. General engineering: shipments and conversion revenue each up 5% to 10%, with improving lead times and pricing. Harvey said semiconductor plate order activity has been encouraging as last year’s destocking overhang transitions to ensuring adequate capacity.

shipments and conversion revenue each up 5% to 10%, with improving lead times and pricing. Harvey said semiconductor plate order activity has been encouraging as last year’s destocking overhang transitions to ensuring adequate capacity. Automotive: shipments and conversion revenue flat to down 5%, with lower shipments partly tied to preparation for two major outages later in the year for repairs, upgrades, and planning for a potential capacity expansion to support aluminum driveshaft demand.

In closing remarks, Harvey thanked employees and said he expects to update investors on progress in July.

About Kaiser Aluminum NASDAQ: KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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