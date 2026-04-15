KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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KALA BIO Trading Down 12.0%

Shares of KALA BIO stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,633. KALA BIO has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $181.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -1.98. The business's 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KALA BIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of KALA BIO in the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KALA BIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KALA BIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in KALA BIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KALA BIO by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KALA BIO has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.38.

View Our Latest Report on KALA

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA Bio NASDAQ: KALA is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for ocular diseases. The company's proprietary surface charge–based nanoparticle delivery platform is designed to enhance penetration and retention of therapeutic agents on the ocular surface. This technology is the basis for its lead product, Eysuvis (KPI-121 1.0%), an FDA-approved topical corticosteroid for short-term relief of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

Beyond its approved therapy, KALA Bio is advancing a pipeline of investigational drug candidates targeting inflammatory and degenerative eye conditions.

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