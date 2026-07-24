Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.50.

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Several analysts recently commented on KRMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Karman from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Karman from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "sell" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRMN

Karman Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of Karman stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.44 and a beta of 0.51. Karman has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $118.38.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. Karman had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karman will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Karman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karman by 32.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Karman by 87.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Karman during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BankChampaign National Association acquired a new stake in Karman in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Karman by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,531 shares of the company's stock worth $36,785,000 after buying an additional 254,161 shares in the last quarter.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

Further Reading

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