Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) CEO Isaias Jose Calisto Sells 22,036 Shares

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO - Get Free Report) CEO Isaias Jose Calisto sold 22,036 shares of Karooooo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,414,490.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,870,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,075,877.71. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Isaias Jose Calisto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Isaias Jose Calisto sold 25,913 shares of Karooooo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,643,920.72.

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Karooooo Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:KARO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.98. 20,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Karooooo Ltd. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter. Karooooo had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 239.0%. This is a boost from Karooooo's previous annual dividend of $1.25. Karooooo's payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KARO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Karooooo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Karooooo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Karooooo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Karooooo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.50.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karooooo by 56.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,089 shares of the company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,378,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of telematics software-as-a-service solutions for vehicle and fleet management. Through its flagship platform, the company delivers real-time GPS tracking, stolen vehicle recovery and driver behaviour analytics, enabling commercial fleets and automotive insurers to optimise operations, increase safety and reduce costs.

Karooooo's SaaS platform integrates proprietary hardware devices with cloud-based analytics and mobile applications. Customers gain access to live vehicle location data, engine diagnostics, route planning tools and customizable reporting dashboards.

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