Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $9.00. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 185,839 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw raised Karyopharm Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.29.

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Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics NASDAQ: KPTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company's lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm's pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

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