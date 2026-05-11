Kathleen Skarvan Acquires 750 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI - Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Skarvan bought 750 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,870.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,378. This trade represents a 57.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CZWI opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.54. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citizens Community Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Community Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the bank's stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,373 shares of the bank's stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 108.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the bank's stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 116.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,308 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia Station, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Citizens Community Savings Bank, offers a range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through a network of branch offices in Lorain and Medina counties and surrounding communities, providing personalized financial solutions with a focus on local relationships and customer service.

The bank's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio features residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and small-business financing.

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